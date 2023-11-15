Foxtel CEO Criticizes Government's Proposed TV Reforms

Foxtel Group chief executive Patrick Delany has criticized the Albanese government's proposed reforms to control what Australians see on their smart TVs. The reforms would require Free to Air media to be pre-installed on smart devices, limiting Australians' free choice. Delany expressed concerns that the government's framework could threaten personalized TV experiences.

The reforms would also dictate search results for specific topics, prioritizing content from public broadcasters and free to air providers

