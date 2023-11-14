NSW Rugby Union commits to centralisation plan

Rugby Australia and the NSW Rugby Union have agreed to the first step in the strategic reset of Australian rugby. NSW becomes the first state member union to formally commit to Rugby Australia’s plan to align the sport across the country. The agreement to centralise means responsibility for the operations of the Waratahs’ professional entities will be passed on to RA from 1 January.

RA will take responsibility for the Waratahs’ high-performance operations, assets, liabilities, and commercial arrangements. All Waratahs employees will continue in their current roles. The NSW Rugby Union will continue to take full responsibility for the community game, and for delivering programs to grow participation in, and engagement with the sport around the state, working in collaboration with the Waratahs and RA

