King Charles' Visit to Kenya Highlights Positive Relationship

King Charles’ visit to Kenya this week is the British monarch’s first to a Commonwealth nation since his coronation in September 2022. The visit comes during the country’s 60th anniversary of independence from Britain. By choosing Kenya, the British government and monarchy seek to highlight the importance they attribute to the east African nation. It also shows other Commonwealth members that it’s possible for a republic to have a positive relationship with Britain.

Some Commonwealth states like Jamaica are contemplating removing the king as head of state. King Charles’ visit is meant to celebrate the warm relationship between the two countries. It will also acknowledge the more painful aspects of the UK and Kenya’s shared history. The relationship with Kenya remains one of Britain’s more positive post-colonial relationships. However, there have been calls for Britain to apologise and make reparations for its brutal suppression of freedom fighters. People in Kenya, Britain and other former colonies will be watching closely to see what the king has to sa

