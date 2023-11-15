Grand Theft Auto 5: The Most Profitable Entertainment Product

Grand Theft Auto 5, which was claimed in 2018 to have been the single most profitable entertainment product of all time. In this week’s newsletter: It has been a decade since Rockstar’s last instalment of its close-to-the-bone satire of the US underworld. But will it have the same resonance in a post-truth world? The first trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 would debut in early December, causing excitement among fans and shareholders.

Grand Theft Auto 5 remains the most profitable entertainment product, with sales of 195m copies and $8.3bn revenue

