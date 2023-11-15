Iceland Braces for Possible Volcanic Eruption

Iceland is bracing for a possible volcanic eruption in the Reykjanes peninsula, home of the famous geothermal spa Blue Lagoon – one of the country’s biggest tourist attractions. The southwestern town of Grindavik – home to about 4000 people – was evacuated in the early hours of Saturday after magma shifting under the Earth’s crust caused hundreds of earthquakes in what experts warned could be a precursor to a volcanic eruption.

