Las Vegas Grand Prix to Take Place Under Lights

Formula 1 fans will have a rare chance to enjoy grand prix racing in the early evening thanks to a curly call from event organisers. The inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix will take place under lights on a Saturday at 10pm, making it the latest race start ever in F1 history. Other night races start as late as 8pm. The race will be held on the famed Strip for the first time this year. The time difference between Australia and the United States means a 5pm Sunday start time Down Under.

