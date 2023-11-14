Formula One CEO apologizes for disruption caused by F1 race in Las Vegas

The CEO of Formula One’s owners Liberty Media, Greg Maffei, has issued an apology for the disruption brought to Las Vegas, after workers expressed disquiet over the impact the sport has had on infrastructure. Las Vegas will host its first F1 race for over 40 years on Saturday and for the first time it will run down the Strip in the centre of the city.

Work on the project has been ongoing for over nine months and has included resurfacing of the roads that will make up the track, and building of an extensive and permanent pit and paddock complex.The process has been far from painless and is on-going. Traffic on the Strip – Las Vegas Boulevard – has already been reduced to a torturously slow crawl, while pedestrians are being funnelled along narrowed and curtailed walkways because of the limitations partly imposed by the manufacture of the track. When the cars take to the circuit, access to many areas, particularly hotels on the Strip alongside the circuit, will be limite

