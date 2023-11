Australian boxing superstar Tim Tszyu expresses his eagerness to share a Las Vegas fight week with UFC champion Alexander Volkanovski. Tszyu praises Volkanovski's decision to take a fight on short notice and hopes to eventually compete together in Las Vegas. After his recent win, Tszyu is now focused on a superfight in Las Vegas in early 2024.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.