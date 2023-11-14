ANZ CEO says homeownership is now the preserve of the rich

ANZ CEO Shayne Elliott has labelled homeownership the"preserve of the rich" amid a crisis of affordability, as others warn of mounting pressure from rising migration levels. Speaking to Sky News Australia's Business Now on Monday night, Mr Elliott explained that Australians looking to buy a home were now facing the most difficult conditions in three decades, with high inflation and strict lending regulations preventing many from entering the market.

"Sadly I think home loans have become the preserve of the rich and the wealthy and the better off, the affluent, pick a name," he said. ANZ CEO Shayne Elliott has labelled homeownership the"preserve of the rich" amid a crisis of affordability, as others warn of mounting pressure from rising migration levels. Picture: Arsineh Houspian "It's actually much harder to get a home loan in Australia than at any time in the last 30 years for a whole bunch of reasons to do with regulation and responsible lending and all sorts of other good things that the market has put together or the regulators have imposed on us. "It comes at a real cos

