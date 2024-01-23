Former Tasmanian police officer used positions to abuse teenage boys

An interim report has found former police officer Paul Reynolds used his job and positions in community sport to abuse teenage boys over three decades. Victim-survivors told an independent review his position of authority in the community made it nearly impossible to speak out about Senior Sergeant Reynolds' offending. A final report making findings and recommendations will be handed to Tasmania's Police Commissioner in June.

A Tasmanian police officer who died by suicide while under investigation over multiple child sexual abuse offences has been described as "just the greatest groomer" in a review that details three decades of offending. By former war crimes prosecutor Regina Weiss into Senior Sergeant Paul Reynolds' conduct, found he groomed and sexually abused teenage boys between 1988 and 2018, largely in the state's north and north-west. It found the former police officer, football coach and administrator, and basketball umpire used his positions to groom "his victims, their parents and the small communities they lived in"





