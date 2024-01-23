Former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison to Retire from Politics

Former prime minister Scott Morrison has announced he will retire from politics at the end of February when federal parliament returns for the year. In a statement on Facebook, Morrison said he is making the decision in order to 'take on new challenges in the global corporate sector and spend more time with my family'. Scott Morrison is reportedly set to quit politics in the coming weeks.





