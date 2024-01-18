Former Australian Foreign Minister Criticises Penny Wong's Decision Not to Visit Attack Sites

Former foreign minister Alexander Downer has criticised Foreign Minister Penny Wong's refusal to visit the sites of the October 7 attacks, saying it was the Labor Party's way of trying to "balance" two sides amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. Mr Downer, Australia's longest serving foreign minister, said he would have visited the October 7 sites if he was Australia's top diplomat on tour in the Middle East.





