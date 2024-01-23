Netanyahu's rejection of two-state solution and its implications

What should we make of Benjamin Netanyahu's renewed rejection of a two-state solution in the Middle East in his conversation with Joe Biden? AARON DAVID MILLER: You know, Tip O'Neill, a long-standing member of the House once observed that all politics is local. The reality is for Mr Netanyahu politics is everything. He is on trial for fraud, bribery and breach of trust in a Jerusalem District Court three years running.

He must remain Prime Minister of Israel if he has got any chance of weakening, avoiding and running that indictment. And that means catering and encoring, acquiescing to a government, two ministers of which are Jewish supremacists, homophobic, right-wing extremists. LAURA TINGLE: Well, in playing that domestic political card he seems to have revealed Joe Biden as someone without any great authority about what happens in the Middle Eas





