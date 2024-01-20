Fitness program helps former inmates turn their lives around

It was a decade-long cycle of drug addiction and domestic violence that led Danielle Hogan to 17 months in prison. But after her release seven months ago, Hogan connected with a program that she says changed her view on life. Confit Pathways provides mentorship for troubled youth in detention and newly-released prisoners, through fitness. The not-for-profit social enterprise was started by Joe Kwon, who spent most of his 20s locked up in prisons across NSW.

"I grew up in a very marginalised community, a lot of violence; there was a huge gang culture," Kwon said. "But at a young age, I ended up going to prison. I spent nine years behind bars; when I got out I realised it was very hard to get community support." Now in his mid-30s, Kwon has opened Confit Gym, where all sales will be redirected to fund his Pathways program. All the trainers, including 28-year-old Hogan, are reformed prison inmates, with the program aiming to give people a second shot at lif





