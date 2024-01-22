Brisbane's Western Suburbs Among the Most Tightly Held in the City

Strong property price growth and a cutting-edge culinary scene can’t hold a candle to humble, big-hearted communities for some Brisbane home owners, as new data reveals the city’s once-stigmatised western suburbs are now some of the most tightly held. Middle Park and Mount Ommaney home owners hold on to their properties for a median of 19 years and 18.9 years respectively, CoreLogic figures for 2023 sales show, more than double the citywide median of 8.73 years.

Properties in nearby Jamboree Heights, Sinnamon Park and Jindalee were owned for 14 to 15 years before they were resold. Dean and Katrina Hartley have lived in their Middle Park home for 17 years. The suburb has the longest hold time in Brisbane.Residents in Wishart, in the city’s south, claimed third place with locals selling after 17.5 years, while blue-chip suburbs Chapel Hill and Kenmore Hills, also in the city’s west, were next at 16.4 and 15.7 year





