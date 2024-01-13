Emergency Warning Issued for Bushfire in Western Australia

In the bustling hallway of a trauma ward, Kate Martin flips the pages closed on a patient's file after a quick consultation with her team. She leads her colleagues at pace around the ward of the Royal Melbourne Hospital on their morning rounds. The trauma surgeon grabs a squirt of sanitiser and is rubbing it into her hands as she moves on to the next patient. There's a young Argentine man lying in the bed.

'An unrestrained passenger in a high-speed motor vehicle crash,' a medico opposite Dr Martin begins, before detailing his injuries and hospital stay so far. Road trauma causes a 'huge chunk' of the cases Dr Martin treats, and she thinks it's often 'under acknowledged'. 'We focus on the death toll but behind all of those deaths, is a huge number of patients that are injured — they survive, but they've got life changing injuries.' 2023 was the deadliest year on Australia's roads in more than five years





abcnews » / 🏆 5. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Emergency Warning Issued for Parts of Northern QueenslandAn Emergency Warning has been issued for parts of northern Queensland, along the Barron River. Heavy rainfall is expected to continue for already-waterlogged areas of Queensland's Far North. Deputy Commissioner Shane Chelepy says staff and patients were left stranded on the roof of the hospital in Wujal Wujal, with emergency services performing more than 250 assisted rescues overnight.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Western Australia Cricket Association CEO proposes Aboriginal theme for Perth TestWestern Australia Cricket Association CEO Christina Matthews suggests adopting an Aboriginal theme for the Perth Test, similar to the AFL's Dreamtime at the 'G clash.

Source: 7NewsSydney - 🏆 16. / 63 Read more »

Uncontrolled Bushfire Prompts Warnings in Western AustraliaAn uncontrolled bushfire in WA's south west has prompted warnings overnight from the Parks and Wildlife Service. Residents in parts of Callcup, Crowea and Meerup are being warned to prepare to leave as the blaze poses a possible threat to homes and lives in parts of the Manjimup Shire. Fast-moving and unpredictable bushfires in both Perth's south and east had earlier sparked emergency warnings but these have since been downgraded.

Source: 9NewsAUS - 🏆 10. / 72 Read more »

Prime Minister defends progress on Western Sydney Airport developmentPrime Minister Anthony Albanese has defended the progress made on developing Western Sydney Airport, claiming he has "every confidence" the New South Wales government will successfully deliver the project. Despite concerns about the surrounding development, the Prime Minister insists that Western Sydney Airport's "aerotropolis" has a "critical role" to play in the city's future.

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 7. / 78 Read more »

Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued for Parts of Queensland and New South WalesThe Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Queensland and New South Wales for this afternoon. Nearly all cities are expected to have cool temperatures and possible thunderstorms tomorrow. Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Canberra and Darwin residents could get a Christmas thunderstorm. New South Wales residents have been told to brace for large hail, heavy rainfall and damaging winds today.

Source: 9NewsAUS - 🏆 10. / 72 Read more »

Emergency Services Fail to Respond Promptly to Severe InjuryA man suffers a severe injury and emergency services fail to respond promptly, leaving his wife to consider taking him to the hospital herself.

Source: abc730 - 🏆 14. / 63 Read more »