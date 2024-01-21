Renters in Australian suburbs experiencing unprecedented housing stress

Renters are feeling more hurt than ever as housing unaffordability and low availability contribute to "unprecedented" stress. Almost half of all Australian suburbs are in extreme pain, as quantified by property research group SuburbTrends, founded by Kent Lardner. He said the index takes into account four factors - availability, affordability, vacancy, and price trends - to create a score out of 100. Anything above 75 is considered "critical" on the level of rental stress.

"We really would prefer households to be spending less than 25 per cent of household income on rents," Lardner said. "But increasingly we're finding a number of these suburbs that we're shortlisting spending 30 per cent and more of their household income (on rent)." Across Australia, almost half of all suburbs are classified as being in "extreme pain" based on rental stress. But and recorded the highest levels of stress overall, with 58 per cent of suburbs in both states scoring above 7





SBSNews » / 🏆 3. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Rent Hikes Continue During Holiday Season, Renters StruggleRenters did not receive any relief during the holiday season as rent hikes continued. According to the latest PropTrack Market Insight report, the national median rent rose by 1.8 per cent in the December quarter, reaching $580 per week. This is an 11.5 per cent increase compared to the previous year, which means weekly rents are $60 more expensive than they were in early 2023. Gennadi Kazakevitch from the Department of Economics at Monash University said that, when prices for any product or service rise, economists always look for an increase in demand that exceeds an increase in supply.

Source: SBSNews - 🏆 3. / 89 Read more »

Rapper jailed for attending 'almost naked' party in MoscowNikolai Vasilyev, known as Vacio, was jailed and fined for wearing a sock covering his penis at a party that was deemed to be propaganda of 'non-traditional sexual relations'.

Source: SBSNews - 🏆 3. / 89 Read more »

Former Australian Foreign Minister Criticises Penny Wong's Decision Not to Visit Attack SitesAustralia's longest serving foreign minister has criticised Penny Wong's decision not to visit the sites of the October 7 attacks by Hamas, claiming the Labor Party was "playing politics".

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 7. / 78 Read more »

Australia's Male Representation at Australian Open DwindlesAustralia's hopes of multiple home heroes reaching the second week of the Australian Open have been dashed as only one Australian player remains in the draw after Thanasi Kokkinakis's defeat. Alex de Minaur is now the last man standing.

Source: 7NewsAustralia - 🏆 11. / 71 Read more »

Australian Open: Storm Hunter gets motivation from coach to win second-round matchStorm Hunter receives motivation from her coach during her Australian Open second-round match against Laura Siegemund, leading her to victory.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Volatility in Australian Job Market as Employment Falls by 65,000 in DecemberThe number of people in jobs fell by 65,000 in December from previous record levels, indicating a cooling labour market. The unemployment rate remained steady at 3.9 per cent. Changing hiring patterns leading into Christmas likely contributed to the volatility in monthly jobs figures.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »