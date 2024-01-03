Prime Minister defends progress on Western Sydney Airport development

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has defended the progress made on developing Western Sydney Airport, claiming he has "every confidence" the New South Wales government will successfully deliver the project. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has insisted Western Sydney Airport's "aerotropolis" has a "critical role" to play in the city's future, as he defended the New South Wales government's handling of the project.

The massive development has only two years left before it is due to open, with the new terminal meant to be surrounded by a major new city centre and business hubs for advanced manufacturing, technology, research, training and education, freight and logistics, and agribusiness. However, despite significant progress in the construction of the airport itself, concerns have been raised about the surrounding development, with limited clarity given to businesses about when they will be able to start operations in the "aerotropolis." Despite significant progress in the construction of the airport itself, concerns have been raised about the surrounding development





