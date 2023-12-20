Australian Prime Minister's Expenses Revealed in Transparency Push

Anthony Albanese spent almost $700,000 on domestic and international travel and other taxpayer-funded expenses in the first three months of his prime ministership, in a delayed release of MPs’ entitlements the government says will improve transparency. And in a separate data dump, it was revealed Albanese and his deputy Richard Marles incurred more than $5 million in costs using Defence jets to move around Australia and overseas.

The release of both sets of information, which came after claims of non-transparency from Greens and crossbench MPs, was criticised by the Coalition. “Anthony Albanese said his government would be the most transparent in history, but instead we see continuous efforts to hide the use of taxpayer funds from appropriate scrutiny,” acting Opposition Leader Sussan Ley said. Politicians’ expenses from July to September 2022 were released on Wednesday, the first update of MPs’ taxpayer-funded entitlements in more than a year and a half after an IT bungle prevented their releas





