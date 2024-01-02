Australian couple swaps Brisbane for small town in Italy

Aden and Fiorella Rossinni swapped Brisbane for the small town of Montecilfone in the Molise region of Italy almost two years ago. They also splashed out on a buildable plot of land for around half that. Italy famously offers dilapidated homes for just one euro in some areas, but the couple spent more than that to be in the region they chose after years of research.

While they're not real estate agents, the couple has a YouTube channel, Rossinni and Co, to share everything about their new life in Italy. They've spent around $85,000 on doing up their homes so far





9NewsAUS » / 🏆 10. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New non-stop flight connects Brisbane and Los AngelesUnited Airlines has launched a new non-stop flight connecting Brisbane and Los Angeles, easing travel for Queenslanders wishing to visit the US and vice versa. The addition of LA brings the total number of flights between Brisbane and the US each week to 10, indicating the city's growth projections are being taken seriously by international markets.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »

Three men die in boating incident as Queensland's storm death toll risesThree men have died in a boating incident near Brisbane as Queensland's storm death toll rises to seven, with the youngest victim being a nine-year-old girl.

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 7. / 78 Read more »

Storms along Australia’s east coast may lead to flash flooding, two women reported missingStorms along Australia’s east coast are likely to bring damaging winds and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding, BoM warns. Two women were reported missing on Tuesday afternoon in flood waters in Gympie, 170km north of Brisbane. Police have launched a search and rescue operation to find them.

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Seven Dead and Two Missing After Christmas Night Storms in QueenslandSeven people have died and two are still missing after storms hit Queensland, Victoria, and New South Wales. A nine-year-old girl's body was found in stormwater drains in Brisbane. Two people were found dead after a boat capsized in Moreton Bay. Search-and-rescue operation ongoing for the missing individuals.

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued for Parts of Queensland and New South WalesThe Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Queensland and New South Wales for this afternoon. Nearly all cities are expected to have cool temperatures and possible thunderstorms tomorrow. Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Canberra and Darwin residents could get a Christmas thunderstorm. New South Wales residents have been told to brace for large hail, heavy rainfall and damaging winds today.

Source: 9NewsAUS - 🏆 10. / 72 Read more »

Controversy Surrounds Redevelopment of Gabba Stadium for 2032 Olympic GamesThe planned $2.7bn rebuild of the Gabba stadium for the 2032 Olympic Games in Brisbane has faced opposition from locals and political pressure due to cheaper alternatives. Mayor Adrian Schrinner recently withdrew support for the project, sparking a new political brawl.

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »