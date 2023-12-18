New non-stop flight connects Brisbane and Los Angeles

Australians are all-too-familiar with the vexes of international travel from our hemisphere. Long flights, heavy doses of jet lag, inconvenient layovers – 10 hours in Guangzhou, never again – are all part of the deal. When travelling afar, comfort and convenience can feel like rare commodities, which is why we welcomed the arrival of a new non-stop service connecting Brisbane and Los Angeles this month.

Launched by United Airlines, the flight is scheduled three times a week and will ease the passage of travel for Queenslanders wishing to visit the US – and vice versa. The addition of LA brings the total number of flights between Brisbane and the US each week to 10. It’s big news for Queensland’s capital – and a sign international markets are taking the city’s growth projections seriously. “We recognise that cities like Melbourne and Brisbane are really growing cities,” United Airlines regional manager Tim Wallis said. “We also look at some of those bigger ticket items, like the Commonwealth Games or Olympic Games growth and opportunity for a marke





