Seven Dead and Two Missing After Christmas Night Storms in Queensland

Downed power lines and fallen trees in the aftermath of Christmas night storms in south-east Queensland. Seven people have died and two are still missing after storms hit Qld, Victoria and NSW. Late on Boxing Day, a nine-year-old girl's body was found after she was feared lost in stormwater drains in Brisbane. Two people have been found dead after a boat capsizing south of Green Island in Moreton Bay.

Eight people were taken to hospital and a search-and-rescue operation launched involving water police vessels, police divers, volunteer marine rescue and coastguard for three people reported missing. The search found one body but the other two people had not been accounted for when it was suspended just before midnight





