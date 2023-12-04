Controversy Surrounds Redevelopment of Gabba Stadium for 2032 Olympic Games

Designs for the redevelopment of the Gabba in Brisbane. Construction of an 80,000-capacity stadium is set to begin in 2026 under Queensland’s $2.7bn plan, which many locals oppose in light of cheaper options. A $2.7bn new stadium is at the heart of the state’s 2032 Games strategy but mayor Adrian Schrinner’s withdrawal of support has increased political pressure.

2032 Olympic Games became mired in a new political brawl on Sunday when the city’s lord mayor, Adrian Schrinner, withdrew support for the planned $2.7bn rebuild of the Gabba stadium. But the rebuild has been controversial. It is opposed by many local residents and has been pursued by the state in the face of other, cheaper options





GuardianAus » / 🏆 1. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Queensland's Indigenous Languages Could Be Showcased at 2032 OlympicsQueensland's sport minister hints at multilingual announcements at Olympic venues in 2032 to include local First Nations language. Inclusivity is embedded in the legacy strategy for the Brisbane 2032 Olympic Games.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »

Kenya makes 13 November nationwide tree planting day a public holidayMove announced by interior minister is part of ambitious Kenyan plan to plant 15bn trees by 2032

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

‘Truly special’: Fox to make history in Paris after fourth Olympic selection‘Truly special’: Fox to make history in Paris after fourth Olympic selection

Source: FOXSportsAUS - 🏆 24. / 51 Read more »

‘I’m still hungry for more’: Fox set to make history in fourth OlympicsDefending gold medallist will become the first Australian canoe slalom athlete to compete at four Olympic Games after being selected for Paris 2024.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »

‘I’m still hungry for more’: Fox set to make history in fourth OlympicsDefending gold medallist will become the first Australian canoe slalom athlete to compete at four Olympic Games after being selected for Paris 2024.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

Greens accused of playing ‘pathetic games’ with continued Senate outburstsThe Greens have staged a second Senate protest demanding the federal government push for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war, in a move criticised as being performative by figures across the Australian political spectrum.

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 7. / 78 Read more »