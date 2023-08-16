Man released from immigration detention charged with indecent assault

A man released from immigration detention as a result of a recent High Court ruling is charged with two counts of indecent assault. Between 2,000 and 3,000 litres of bilge water containing sulphur and other waste was dumped into the ocean near Esperance in 2020. The company that owns the ship and its captain could face hefty penalties. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announces the death of Victorian Labor MP Peta Murphy, praising the contribution the 50-year-old made to public life.

Australia strengthens regional defence ties with France with both countries keen to move on from AUKUS controversy. Both countries want to reset relationships that soured when Australia ditched a lucrative multi-billion dollar submarine contract with the French company Naval Group so it could join AUKUS. Albert Thorn was 'at the heart' of the savage assault and murder of Bradley Lyons in 2018. He will be nearing 90 by the time he is eligible for parole





PM Albanese promises nearly 10,000 jobs in South Australia through AUKUS dealPrime Minister Anthony Albanese will pledge almost 10,000 jobs in South Australia in a last-minute AUKUS deal with unions. It's hoped to defuse a potentially damaging debate over the deal at Labor's National Conference today. Defence Minister Richard Marles and Defence Industry Minister Pat Conroy will submit a 32-paragraph statement to the policy platform today, reiterating Labor's commitment to the AUKUS agreement.

PM Albanese clarifies Australia’s position on AUKUS participationPrime Minister Anthony Albanese says Australia's involvement in AUKUS is about presenting the arguments for participation, not about making deals.

Australia taking its ‘rightful place’ on the world stage with AUKUS: PMPrime Minister Anthony Albanese has concluded Labor’s AUKUS debate with an impassioned plea, stressing the need for Australia to engage with the region and global partners. “AUKUS is the choice of a mature nation, an honest global player taking our rightful place on the world stage,” he said.

‘The way to go’: PM believes AUKUS submarines are best for Australia’s defencePrime Minister Anthony Albanese says he is determined to invest in Australia’s defence capabilities and relationships and believes the AUKUS submarines are “the way to go”. “I have come to a view … as an island continent, submarines are a particularly important piece of military hardware,” Mr Albanese told Sky News Political Editor Andrew Clennell. “I’m absolutely convinced that nuclear-powered, conventionally armed submarines are the way to go for Australia.”

Australia news live: economic growth to slow; China says Aukus revives a ‘cold war mentality’Follow live

Two years after AUKUS pact, American politicians are divided on delivery of subs to AustraliaA Republican senator renews calls for the US to step up its production of nuclear-powered submarines before selling them to Australia, arguing America is as 'unprepared' as it was ahead of the Pearl Harbor attack.

