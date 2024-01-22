Tropical Low Expected to Form into Cyclone Kirrily off North Queensland Coast

A tropical low intensifying off the coast of North Queensland will form into Cyclone Kirrily on Thursday, with residents warned to act now to prepare. 'now certain' the developing system will form between Innisfail and Airlie Beach. Cabinet minister indicates government considering cost-of-living relief. 'It's expected to lose its intensity and weaken when it travels south, where it could impact with heavy rainfall around central and south-east Queensland,' Miles said.

Queensland's Fire and Emergency Services from south of the state are making their way up north to provide aid to crews in preparation for the cyclone. While the expected landfall is still days away, the Bureau of Meteorology has forecast the cyclone to be at 'tropical cyclone strength' by tomorrow. Winds with damaging gusts of up to 120km/h, heavy rainfall and a risk of flash flooding is expected to hit coastal and island communities between Ayre and St Lawrence as early as Wednesday morning





9NewsAUS » / 🏆 10. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Widespread Flooding in Far North Queensland due to Tropical Cyclone JasperUnprecedented rain brought by Tropical Cyclone Jasper has triggered widespread flooding in far north Queensland, forcing thousands of people to evacuate. Cairns airport is closed, roads are extensively damaged and residents in the city’s northern beaches are cut off by floodwaters. Some rain gauges in the Barron and Daintree River catchments recorded more than 2m of rain over recent days, and more rain is expected. Water levels in the lower Barron River have smashed the previous record set by devastating floods in March 1977. On Monday morning, the Daintree River was more than 2m higher than the previous 118-year-old flood level, recorded in 2019. The full impacts of the flood are not yet clear. But there’s likely to be significant damage to properties and public infrastructure, and negative effects for industries such as tourism and agriculture. Recovery is likely to take many months. So let’s take a closer look at what caused this emergency – and what to expect as climate change worsens

Source: _TCglobal - 🏆 4. / 83 Read more »

Queensland Premier Prepares for Second Cyclone ChallengeQueensland premier Steven Miles is readying for the second cyclone challenge of his leadership after Tropical Cyclone Jasper hit the north of the state in December. The storm is expected to intensify into a serious tropical cyclone, possibly reaching category three.

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Families Seek Back-to-School Financial Help in QueenslandOrganisations and charities are seeing more families seeking back-to-school financial help. Smith Family data shows many disadvantaged families are struggling to afford essentials. The School Savvy shops, run by Catholic Care Central Queensland, sell books, stationery, school uniforms, bags and water bottles at subsidised prices.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Queensland Premier Criticized for Taking Family Holiday During Flood Clean-upQueensland Premier Steven Miles faces criticism for going on a family holiday while the state is dealing with the aftermath of floods and storms. He was forced to cut his trip short and return to help with clean-up operations. Deputy Cameron Dick served as acting premier in his absence.

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 7. / 78 Read more »

Queensland's natural disasters to cost over $2 billion to recoverQueensland's state Treasurer Cameron Dick says it will cost more than $2 billion to recover from recent natural disasters in the south-east and Far North. Most of the damage bill is in the south-east, with storms on the Gold Coast, Logan and Scenic Rim accounting for three quarters of the total damage bill. Surrounding suburbs were spared the worst of the destruction, but the effects were felt across the region. Gold Coast residents have called it the worst storm in half a century.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Queensland Tourism Operators Struggle After Devastating StormsQueensland tourism operators are feeling forgotten and ignored by governments after devastating storms destroyed what should be their most lucrative time of year. The physical toll of the Christmas tornado on the Gold Coast and extensive flooding in Far North Queensland is clear, withLess obvious is the impact on businesses and livelihoods.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »