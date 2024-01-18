Rapid Price Growth in Once-Affordable Suburbs

Houses and unit prices in a string of once-affordable suburbs have boomed over the past five years, propelled by buyers’ search for a better lifestyle and cheaper housing. Several neighbourhoods that had a median house price of $1 million or less at the end of 2018 have since had price hikes of at least 50 per cent and, in some cases, values have more than doubled. Such suburbs are largely concentrated in Sydney’s relatively affordable west, the Mornington Peninsula and south-east Queensland.

But not all affordable neighbourhoods recorded the same pace of growth and others have risen by only single digits during the same time frame. In Sydney, median house prices more than doubled in the outer suburbs of Leppington and Box Hill, and jumped by at least 50 per cent in Harrington Park, Denham Court, Kellyville Ridge and Kings Langley over the five years to the September quarter of 2023 on Domain dat





