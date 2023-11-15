Australian Women Refuse to Date Men Who Don't Care About Social Issues

New data on Aussie dating habits has revealed there’s one type of man that women find a massive “turn off” – and are now refusing to date. If you failed to vote in the recent referendum and roll your eyes at the mere mention of the “cost of living crisis”, then you’re officially in the group of single guys that Australian women don’t want to date. New data has revealed 1 in 3 women find it a massive “turn off” when a potential partner takes zero interest in current societal issues.

While 1 in 4 people state having a partner that actively engages with politics and social causes makes them “more attractive”. The new dating trend is part of a modern movement which sees singles looking for shared priorities and expect their partners to not only care about social causes, but to actively engage in them. This has been dubbed “Val-Core”, a term which refers to the rise of people valuing engagement on issues that matter to them, according to the 2024 annual report from Bumbl

