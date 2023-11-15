Renewable Energy Developers Concerned about NSW Government's Draft Guideline on Windfarms

The NSW government’s draft guideline on windfarms has left renewables developers worried that new projects would be harder to get off the ground. Developers surprised by the extent of the state identified as ‘less suitable’ for wind energy in Labor’s draft guidelinegovernment has raised “serious concerns” within the renewable energy sector, with developers warning it will make it even harder to proceed with projects in the state.

to provide the community, industry and regulators with the “key planning considerations” for onshore windfarms. These include visual, noise and biodiversity impacts. Sign up for Guardian Australia’s free morning and afternoon email newsletters for your daily news roundup Renewable energy developers were surprised by the extent of the state that was identified as “less suitable” for wind energ

