Adele Desperate to Have Another Baby After Spotting Doctor in Audience

The British singer – who shares 10-year-old son Angelo with her ex-husband Simon Koncecki – told the audience that she’s desperate to have another baby after she spotted the man who delivered Angelo in the audience.
The singer was belting out one of her hits when she spotted the doctor in the audience who was on hand to help her give birth a decade ago. Adele revealed over the weekend that she’s “desperate” to have another baby. Photo by Tolga Akmen / AFP.“Oh my God Colin! This is my doctor that gave birth to my baby, I haven’t seen you for years,” she said before breaking down in tears.
She then went on to share that she's "desperate" to give her son a younger sibling in the near future. "I took a double look and he's here. I'm desperate for another baby, Colin, bloody hell, so I might give you a call. My son turned 11 a couple of weeks ago and he's not a baby anymore, it's crazy."
Adele took a moment during the same show to pay tribute to late actor Matthew Perry following his “shocking” death.star — who played Chandler Bing in the hit show — in a video posted on X on Saturday night.
Adele spotted the man who delivered her baby in the audience at her concert. Photo by Niklas HALLE'N / AFP.songstress — who has previously shared she is alcohol-free — also hit on Perry's struggle with drug and alcohol addiction.
“He was so open with his struggles with addiction and sobriety,” she said to the crowd. “Which I think is incredibly, incredibly brave.” Earlier this month, Adele told fans that she had decided to give up alcohol, but shared that she’d been finding the process “boring”.“I stopped drinking … maybe, like, three and a half months ago,” the 35-year-old said on stage.