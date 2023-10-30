Adele Pays Tribute to Matthew Perry, Celebrities React to His Death

“He was so open with his struggles with addiction and sobriety,” she said to the crowd. “Which I think is incredibly, incredibly brave.”Adele, 35, praised the late comedian for bringing “so much joy” to her life despite only knowing Perry from his time on the screen.

She also noted how Perry’s character became a staple in her childhood, with one of her friends doing “the best Chandler impression”. “And he would do it all the time to make us laugh. And if any of us were having a bad day or feeling low, he would just pretend to be Chandler,” the singer recalled.

“And yeah, I just wanna say how much I love what he did for all of us. Especially what he did for me,” Adele said in conclusion.Many stars, fans and friends have reacted to news of the actor’s sudden death since news broke Saturday. headtopics.com

While details surrounding Perry’s cause of death are still widely unknown, TMZ reported Saturday that no foul play was suspected.On Sunday, law enforcement sources told the outlet that various prescription drugs were found at Perry’s home, including antidepressants, anti-anxiety and COPD medications. Illegal drugs, however, were not found in his home.

