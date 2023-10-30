Legendary Japanese jockey under Golden Eagle cloud after being kicked by horse

Legendary Japanese jockey Yutaka Take will have to pass a medical before being cleared to ride in the $10 million Golden Eagle after being kicked by a horse.
Sydney officials were sweating on the extent of Take’s injuries, with the champion hoop booked to ride Obamburumai in Australia’s second-richest race at Rosehill on Saturday. Take’s rock star status in his homeland and unofficial rank as the world’s highest earning jockey ever has been built on the back of 80 group 1 wins and an association with Japan’s star stallion Deep Impact, which won the country’s triple crown.Yutaka Take during his last visit to Sydney in 1995.It was expected he wouldn’t touch down in the Harbour City until Saturday morning before heading to Rosehill to ride Obamburumai, who was an $11 Golden Eagle chance with Sportsbet on Monday.
Galeron has butted heads with European star Paddington in the Irish 2000 Guineas and again in the St James’s Palace Stakes during the Royal Ascot carnival.Obamburumai and New Zealand-based Legarto will be the other main international contenders for the Golden Eagle, which is already attracting international interest despite being in just its fifth year. headtopics.com
Meanwhile, apprentice jockey Lachlan Scorse remained in intensive care on Monday night but was improving after a horror four-horse fall at Taree on Sunday. Racing NSW reported doctors had removed an endotracheal tube from Scorse on Monday after initially being placed in an induced coma, and he was breathing on his own while responding to simple commands.