‘Something going on’: Poms rock bottom of WC as dressing room split rumours emerge

Kohli DUCK as England take shocking 2-1 | 00:47England captain Jos Buttler admitted it was “the same old story” as the defending champions slumped to a 100-run defeat to India at the World Cup on Sunday before rumours of dressing room unrest surfaced.
Only an unlikely mathematical miracle will save England who are rock-bottom of the 10-nation tournament having won fewer games than even non-Test playing Netherlands.Join Kayo now and start streaming instantly“Very disappointing. At the halfway stage chasing 230 we fancied ourselves. But it’s the same old story,” said Buttler.
The weary looking skipper added: “Whatever way you want to approach the game it is about being committed. For me it was soaking up pressure, building up partnerships and killing pressure. “I’ve never come across a sports team that has underperformed like this, given the level of expectation,” 2019 World Cup winning skipper Morgan told Sky Sports. headtopics.com
Earlier, India skipper Rohit Sharma led the charge for his team with 87 as India posted 229-9, a total that looked below par but proved enough for a struggling England side on a sluggish pitch. “This was a game that showed a lot of character in our squad. When times were tough, our experienced players stood up at the right time and fought for us,” said Rohit, his country’s top run scorer in the tournament after Virat Kohli was out for nought.