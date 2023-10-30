Tragic truth of Matthew Perry’s end

The beloved star never married despite several high-profile relationships during his lifetime. He dated stars including Julia Roberts and Lizzy Caplan, and he ended his engagement to Molly Hurwitz, a talent manager, in 2021.

Matthew Perry searched for love his entire life but never ended up settling down. Photo by Gabriel BOUYS / AFP.“He wanted a wife, and at least a couple of kids. And he said he wouldn’t even mind marrying a woman who already had kids.”

"Lately the 54-year-old star has been looking for love again. But a string of failed relationships left him feeling sad and depressed, and as if he would never find that love he longed for," continued the insider.

“He would shower women with gifts only to have them pack up their goodies and walk away. In the end I think his years of fighting demons, drugs and alcohol took a toll on him, and on his health, and eventually he would end up alone again.”

Despite his recent health struggles, Perry was still looking for love added the insider and was determined to find someone to spend the rest of his days with.

