Casual workers at Australian Electoral Commission allege mistreatment and non-payment

A caller who worked for the AEC in the weeks leading up to the referendum told 2GB’s Ben Fordham on Monday that the impacted casual staff included “pensioners, people with English as a second language and kids with mild disabilities”.The caller, who refused to be identified for fear of retribution, alleged that full-time AEC staffers treated the casual work force like “pieces of furniture”.

“They treated the staff there like pieces of furniture, so not being paid after four weeks as a casual is just an example,” he said.“I also witnessed large scale wage theft – according to the electoral agreement you’re entitled to a ten-minute paid break every three hours (but) the managers decided to ban those breaks.”

“I was at a polling booth working my butt off and I still haven’t been paid and I thought I was the only one,” another caller said. Following the Voice to Parliament defeat on October 14, the AEC has also been the target of attacks over their handling of remote polling locations, including from shadow Indigenous affairs minister Jacinta Nampijinpa Price. headtopics.com

Senator Price criticised the AEC's management of remote polling booths. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Martin Ollman.

