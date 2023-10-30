Desperate search for missing man last seen swimming at Fairy Meadow Beach, Wollongong

The search for a man last seen in the water at a popular Wollongong beach on Sunday evening has resumed. The man entered the water at Fairy Meadow Beach but did not resurface, prompting an urgent, multi-agency response into the night, NSW Police said. WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE: Search continues for man last seen swimming at Fairy Meadow. Witnesses spotted the man “submerging in the water” 100m offshore about 6.38pm, Life Saving NSW said.

“The first search area is between Flagstaff Point and Towradgi Point,” Massey said. “Port Kembla 31, Shellharbour 30 and Water Police 23 are conducting a parallel line search in fair sea conditions.” Surf Life Saving NSW also sent out three jet skis, three all terrain vehicles, six inflatable rescue boats and a helicopter to assist the search from 7am, along the 14km stretch of coastline from Bellambi Point to Port Kembla. Rips are common at the beach, according to Surf Life Saving NSW.

Police use drift modelling to search for male swimmer missing from Fairy Meadow beachSearch crews say a man was last seen by friends caught in a rip after entering the water at a Wollongong beach.

