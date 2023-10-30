Police use drift modelling to search for male swimmer missing from Fairy Meadow beach

A search has resumed for a swimmer who was last seen caught in a rip near Fairy Meadow beach at Wollongong off the Illawarra coast.Helicopters are helping with the searchAnthony Turner from Surf Life Saving Illawarra said the man's friends reported seeing him in distress.
"The male in his twenties was seen in a rip, his friends went out to try and help him, members of the public also watched the unfolding drama and unfortunately saw his hand in the air and they lost sight of him," he said.He said the swimmer had entered the water in an area that was not patrolled by lifesavers."North-easterly wind around the 25-to-30-kilometre mark made the search difficult in choppy conditions," Mr Turner said.
"Police have also done some drift modelling and we are covering off some designated areas that they have identified as well as some local knowledge to determine the best place to go."Member of the public have been asked to avoid the area while the search continues.The city paying private security to patrol the streets like police headtopics.com
A confronting question that needs an answer: Is the killing of almost 1,000 children a week self-defence? Latest updates: Gaza evacuation call now 'urgent' as rioters storm Russian airport to protest plane from IsraelHe wasn't the smartest, most successful or strongest, but Chandler Bing was an underdog we lovedThe real reason hot weather leads to bushfires
Born premature, Charlie had just begun to see 'light at the end of the tunnel'. Then he was hit by a killer diseaseThe reversal of a pandemic trend has rents soaring again. Is it the new normal or is the end in sight?A confronting question that needs an answer: Is the killing of almost 1,000 children a week self-defence? headtopics.com