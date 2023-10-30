Colombia President Gustavo Petro said on Saturday that the winger’s mother had been rescued but the search remained ongoing for his father, with a reward worth around $US48,000 ($A76.4k) offered for information.

“Luis was with us in the hotel then he went home,” Jota told the BBC. “It’s a very hard situation and I don’t know how anyone would react if it happened to you. “He was going to play. I played instead of him and I showed him his shirt to show we’re with him and we hope everything works out.”More than 120 soldiers backed by police were combing northern Colombia on Sunday for the father of Liverpool winger Luis Diaz, kidnapped with his wife who has since been rescued.

The army said in a statement it had set up roadblocks and deployed two motorised platoons, unmanned aircraft, helicopters and a plane with radar in the search for Luis Manuel Diaz. Colombian authorities did not provide details about the kidnapping, but media reported that the footballer’s father and mother Cilenis Marulanda were taken on Saturday by armed men on motorcycles at a gas station in their home town of Barrancas in the northern La Guajira department. headtopics.com

Handout image from Colombia’s police offering a reward of 200 million Colombian pesos (around 50,000 US dollars) for information related to the kidnapping of Luis Manuel Diaz. (Photo by COLOMBIA'S NATIONAL POLICE PRESS OFFICE / AFP)

President Gustavo Petro said Marulanda was rescued in Barrancas on the same day the couple was taken. Colombia is a country just emerging from decades of civil conflict between rival armed groups that has seen more than 38,000 people kidnapped over the years, mostly for ransom.Goals from Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez before the break and Mohamed Salah’s second-half effort ensured Jurgen Klopp’s side maintain their 100 per cent home record in the Premier League this season. headtopics.com

