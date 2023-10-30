Teenager Injured in Quad Bike Accident on Tasmanian Beach

A 16-year-old boy has suffered head injuries when his quad bike rolled on a beach in Tasmania at the weekend. The crash happened shortly after 3.30pm on Beechford Beach at Beechford, about 55km north of Launceston, on Sunday. Police said the teen was driving the yellow all-terrain vehicle (ATV), commonly called a quad bike, when it rolled over. The boy was taken to Launceston General Hospital, while a 24-year-old male passenger was treated at the scene by paramedics.

To prevent further injuries, Tasmanian police have advised they will be conducting increased beach and reserve patrols this summer to ensure people are driving quad bikes safely and protecting the natural environment around them. They also warned permits maybe needed to drive quad bikes in certain areas.

