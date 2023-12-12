South African Singer Zahara Dies at 35

Tributes are pouring in for South African singer Zahara, who died at the age of 35. The cause of her death has not been revealed, but she was admitted to the hospital last month due to liver complications. Zahara, born in the Phumlani informal settlement, started singing at a young age and achieved great success in her career.





