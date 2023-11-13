South African Entrepreneurs Struggle Amid Load Shedding and Inflation

Did you hug an entrepreneur today? Truth is, they might really need it because running a business is no child’s play. While the entrepreneurial voyage is naturally tough, staying afloat amid load shedding and record-high inflation has added to the pressure. SA entrepreneurs are trying their best to keep doors open amid load shedding and high inflation. Tembisa tailor, Karabo Maja said he’s been forced to pause operations during periods of load shedding due to the absence of backup power.

He’s been in business for nearly two years, but has since had to increase prices to cope with rising inflation. However, Maja’s attempts have been met with mixed reactions as some customers often refuse to pay higher prices, leaving him with no choice but to compromise. “I have to accept whatever they’re willing to pay because without that money, it’s a total loss for me,” he said

