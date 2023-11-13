White Farmers Allowed to Export to EU and UK, Says South African Department

White farmers who export to the EU and UK will not be denied export permits for their produce, according to the department. Farmers will not be stopped from exporting to the European Union (EU) and the UK in line with the AgriBEE requirements for agricultural exports to the European and UK markets.

According to media reports first published on Sunday, new South African agricultural regulations for export permits would prevent farmers who are “too white” from obtaining export permits to export their produce to the EU and UK. Various political parties have already announced steps to take on the department, but the department says the weekend newspapers misrepresented the government’s message about the procedure and annual application for export permits to the EU and UK markets

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CAPETOWNETC: South African Crew Wins South Atlantic Leg of Clipper Round the World Yacht Race South Africa n crew captained by Ryan Gibson triumphs in the South Atlantic leg of the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race and arrives in Cape Town. This is the first time a South Africa n has won this leg of the race.

Source: CapeTownEtc | Read more »

NEWS24: South African Department of Tourism Partners with Google and AirbnbThe Department of Tourism has recently partnered with Google and Airbnb to enhance services and grow the South Africa n tourism industry. Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille emphasizes the importance of private-public partnerships.

Source: News24 | Read more »

MONEYWEB: Understanding the Withdrawal of Retirement Funds for South African ExpatriatesHere’s what expats should know.

Source: Moneyweb | Read more »

MONEYWEB: African governments seek extension of Agoa beyond 2025African governments are seeking an extension of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa) beyond 2025. We asked David Luke, who specialises in African trade policy and negotiations, what benefits Agoa has brought for qualifying African countries and how it can be improved.

Source: Moneyweb | Read more »

EWNUPDATES: Archer Potgieter wins African Champs silver medal & qualifies for 2024 Olympics South Africa n archer, Werner Potgieter, was one of the athletes who represented South Africa at the 2023 African Championships and the continental qualifier which took place on 8-12 November in Nabeul, Tunisia.

Source: ewnupdates | Read more »

MONEYWEB: SA’s ‘too white’ farms may lose EU, UK accessUnder the rules, farmers must meet specific Black economic empowerment targets to continuing obtaining export permits .

Source: Moneyweb | Read more »