Businessman Roger Jardine launches political movement Change Starts Now

On Sunday, businessman and activist Roger Jardine officially launched a political movement called Change Starts Now. Two days previously, Jardine sat down with Daily Maverick to outline his thinking. Outgoing FirstRand chair Roger Jardine is already sensitive about being referred to as big business’s preferred presidential candidate. It’s an “unfortunate narrative”, he told this week, days before he launched his new political movement on his humble home turf of Riverlea in Gauteng.

Another myth Jardine is keen to bust: the rumour that his political movement, Change Starts Now, has already raised more than R1-billion from infatuated donors. And there’s not a moment to spare





