South African Crew Wins South Atlantic Leg of Clipper Round the World Yacht Race

South Africa added to its bottomless bag of sporting victories when a crew captained by Capetonian Ryan Gibson triumphed in the South Atlantic leg of the illustrious Clipper Round the World Yacht Race and arrived in his home city on Thursday morning. This is the first time a South African has won this leg of the Clipper Race, an event that started in 1996 and sees people from all walks of life – whether professional sailors or not – train to take part in an eight-stage race around the world.

‘Dare To Lead’ won Race Three of the global circumnavigation, just five nautical miles ahead of second-placed team ‘Perseverance’. Gibson is the skipper of a mixed-nationality team called ‘Dare To Lead’ which includes six South African non-professional crew members. As the sun rose over Table Mountain on Friday morning, Gibson and his team sailed across the finish line after racing 3 555 nautical miles from Urugua

South Africa Headlines Read more: CAPETOWNETC »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MONEYWEB: Understanding the Withdrawal of Retirement Funds for South African ExpatriatesHere’s what expats should know.

Source: Moneyweb | Read more »

EWNUPDATES: Archer Potgieter wins African Champs silver medal & qualifies for 2024 Olympics South Africa n archer, Werner Potgieter, was one of the athletes who represented South Africa at the 2023 African Championships and the continental qualifier which took place on 8-12 November in Nabeul, Tunisia.

Source: ewnupdates | Read more »

EWNUPDATES: Mokwena thanks 'yellow nation' as Sundowns win first African Football LeaguePeter Shalulile and Aubrey Modiba scored as Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa beat Wydad Casablanca of Morocco 2-0 in Pretoria on Sunday to win the inaugural African Football League.

Source: ewnupdates | Read more »

MONEYWEB: Growing African vegetables on buildings can save space and feed citiesLiving wall systems are vertical growing platforms which usually form part of a building façade.

Source: Moneyweb | Read more »

EWNUPDATES: Hennessy, African Ginger unveil rooftop basketball court in BraamfonteinThe project brought an artistic concept inspired by the eternal African sunset to life in collaboration with well-known local artist Seth Pimentel, commonly known as African Ginger, and Play Braamfontein, the property development company driving most of the inner-city district's revitalization.

Source: ewnupdates | Read more »

EWNUPDATES: COPE leader Lekota refutes claims party facing leadership crisisOn Monday, Lekota announced that Joburg Council Speaker Colleen Makhubele’s membership had been terminated after claiming the party had joined a newly formed alliance named the South Africa n Rainbow Alliance (SARA).

Source: ewnupdates | Read more »