South African Revenue Service to Install CCTV Cameras in Tobacco Warehouses Despite Court Dismissal

The revenue service will go ahead with installing CCTV cameras in big tobacco warehouses after court dismisses attempts to stop the rollout. The Gauteng High court has handed the South African Revenue Service (SARS) a significant victory in its ongoing attempts to plug fiscal gaps due to illicit tobacco trade by installing CCTV in warehouses.

The Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association (FITA), representing 80 percent of licensed cigarette manufacturers in Southern Africa took SARS to court in an attempt to stop the installation of the surveillance. The judgement was handed down with costs by acting judge Jacques Minnaar on 29 December in the North Gauteng High Court. In two separate applications, 11 tobacco companies sought to prevent SARS from implementing “Rule 19.09” promulgated under the Customs and Excise Act The Act requires registered licensees who manufacture or store tobacco products to allow SARS to install CCTV monitoring equipment at licensed customs and excise warehouses operated by tobacco manufacturer





