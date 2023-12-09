South African Post Office Business Rescue Plan Endorsed by Creditors

The South African Post Office (Sapo) business rescue plan has been endorsed by creditors, but it includes substantial job cuts. Economist Dawie Roodt discusses the financial feasibility and sustainability of the plan, which has received R2.4 billion from National Treasury.





