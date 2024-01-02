Accusations of electoral fraud cloud Congo President's second term

When Democratic Republic of Congo’s President Felix Tshisekedi was declared the winner of another disputed election on Sunday, he pledged to be a leader for all its 100 million people. However, accusations by opposition leaders of electoral fraud and political repression will likely cloud his second term as it did the first. His main rivals rejected Sunday’s outcome before it was announced and called for a rerun.

Speaking to supporters at his campaign headquarters in the capital, Kinshasa, Tshisekedi appealed for unity. “It is with a spirit of openness that I’ll govern during this second term,” Tshisekedi told a jubilant crowd, adding that he would focus on creating jobs, security and a more diversified and competitive economy. The result sets the stage for a tense political standoff with the potential for the kind of violence that followed contested polls in 2018, 2011 and 200





SABCNews » / 🏆 37. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Democratic Republic of Congo President's Claim of Freedom of Expression Contradicted by Detention of JournalistDemocratic Republic of Congo President Félix Tshisekedi claims to prioritize freedom of opinion and expression, but the recent detention of a journalist contradicts this statement.

Source: TheAfricaReport - 🏆 29. / 55 Read more »

Refugee mother's journey amid Congo conflictMusa Bi, a refugee mother, shares her journey and the challenges she faced amid the conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Dear headtopics.com admin, Your posts are always well researched and well written.

Source: BBCAfrica - 🏆 23. / 61 Read more »

General Election in DR Congo Faces Delays and ChaosPeople in the Democratic Republic of Congo were voting Wednesday in a high-stakes general election, pitting the incumbent President Felix Tshisekedi against a fragmented opposition, while much of the east of the impoverished but mineral-rich country is mired in conflict.

Source: ewnreporter - 🏆 35. / 51 Read more »

Democratic Republic of Congo Extends Elections Amidst ChaosThe Democratic Republic of Congo has extended elections into today for those whose polling stations did not open yesterday, prompting a group of opposition presidential candidates to call for a rerun of the chaotic vote. Congo is the world’s third-largest copper producer and the top producer of cobalt, a battery component needed for the green transition.

Source: SABCNews - 🏆 37. / 51 Read more »

UN COP28 President Urges Compromise on Fossil FuelsThe president of the UN's COP28 climate talks urged negotiators to compromise on Sunday, warning 'failure is not an option' as efforts to reach a deal on phasing out fossil fuels met resistance from top oil exporter Saudi Arabia.

Source: ewnreporter - 🏆 35. / 51 Read more »

Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe Faces Potential Removal from OfficeJudge President John Hlophe of Western Cape is found guilty of gross misconduct and faces potential removal from office for attempting to influence Constitutional Court justices. He is also facing a second investigation for allegations of abusive language and assault.

Source: News24 - 🏆 4. / 80 Read more »