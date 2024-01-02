Protect Your Mental Wellbeing by Deleting Certain People from Your Life in the New Year

Whether you believe in new year's resolutions or starting on a clean slate, make sure you delete certain people from your life to protect your mental wellbeing in the new year. There is something refreshing about the new year. It's time to start over on a clean slate with hope, excitement and renewed energy. Also, time, experiences and people are some of the biggest teachers who guide or remind us of our worth.

The older we get, the more we realise how precious and short life is and how crucial it is not to waste it on trivial things or people who drain us. What a break-up does to your psyche I would measure my worth based on ‘fixing’ or helping other people, sometimes at the expense of my own happiness and even finances," she says. However, I remember being so depressed when the same people I was there for didn’t even spare me their time or support me when I needed them the most after my mother fell sick last year. It took that and other things to realise some of the company I was keeping, including my ex, were toxic for me





