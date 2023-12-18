Former South African President Jacob Zuma Declares Not to Vote for ANC in Upcoming Elections

Former president Jacob Zuma’s avowal not to vote for the ANC in next year’s elections has caused a stir, but is unlikely to make as big an impact as he thinks, political analysts say. Former president Jacob Zuma climbed on to a stage at the YMCA in Orlando West, Soweto, on Saturday, and with his daughter at his side, repudiated the African National Congress (ANC) in a room packed with supporters, members of the public and the media.

Zuma declared that he would not vote or campaign for the ANC, a party he has been a member of for 62 years, in next year’s general elections. Instead, the corruption-accused former president threw his weight behind the newly formed Umkhonto We Sizwe party. Former South African President Jacob Zuma (centre) announces the formation of a new political party in Soweto on 16 December 202





dailymaverick » / 🏆 3. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Jacob Zuma refuses to vote for ANC in 2024 electionsFormer president Jacob Zuma has announced that he will not support the ANC in the upcoming elections and will instead join a new party, uMkhonto Wesizwe.

Source: dailymaverick - 🏆 3. / 84 Read more »

South Africa's 2024 General Election: ANC's Majority at RiskNew surveys indicate that the incumbent ANC stands a chance of losing its long-standing majority at the national (and more of the provincial) polls for the first time in the nation’s thirty-year democratic history.

Source: BusinessTechSA - 🏆 24. / 61 Read more »

ANC Secretary General Faces Scrutiny Over Lawsuit EvidenceANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula will likely be in the hot seat when the party’s national working committee meets again following a scathing judgment that found that he could have been untruthful in producing evidence to save the party from a R102-million lawsuit.

Source: mailandguardian - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

ANC crushes opposition in KZN with resounding Imbali victory, EFF and IFP trail with middling resultsNOVEMBER BY-ELECTION: ANC crushes opposition in KZN with resounding Imbali victory, EFF and IFP trail with middling results

Source: dailymaverick - 🏆 3. / 84 Read more »

ANC branches show little participation in nomination process for Parliament and Provincial LegislaturesThe ANC's branch participation in the nomination process for Parliament and Provincial Legislatures has been dismal, with the party's National Working Committee calling for provinces to develop strategies to strengthen their branches and increase turnout. The main sentiment was that the dwindling interest at branch level is symbolic of the state of the party - and might have a bearing on their performance at the 2024 polls.

Source: dailymaverick - 🏆 3. / 84 Read more »

ANC unlikely to win outright majority in next year's electionsAn expert says the ANC will not win with an outright majority next year, and various coalition scenarios will emerge. South Africa’s political parties are going into next year’s elections unsure about what the future holds for them as far as political realignment is concerned. But there are several options on the table. New political alliances could emerge as contestations will be based on opportunism and won on thin margins.

Source: TheCitizen_News - 🏆 6. / 75 Read more »