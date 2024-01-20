South Africa Takes Steps to Address Abuses in Intelligence Services

When South Africa became a constitutional democracy in 1994, it replaced its apartheid-era intelligence apparatus with a new one aimed at serving the country’s new democratic dispensation. However, the regime of former president Jacob Zuma, 2009-2018, deviated from this path. It abused the intelligence services to serve his political and allegedly corrupt ends. Now the country is taking steps to remedy the situation.

In November 2023, the Presidency published the General Intelligence Laws Amendment Bill. It proposes overhauling the civilian intelligence agency, the State Security Agency, to address the abuses. The bill is extremely broad in scope. It intends to amend 12 laws – including the main intelligence laws of the democratic era. Parliament has set itself a 1 March deadline to complete work on the bill before it dissolves for the national election expected between May and August. I have researched intelligence and surveillance for over a decade and also served on the 2018 High-Level Review Panel on the State Security Agenc





BusinessTechSA

