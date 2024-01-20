Is someone selling franchises to criminals?

Getting the same email every few weeks – from a widow using the exact same wording to offer a music lover a free Yamaha baby grand piano – raises the question of whether there is an entrepreneur out there selling franchises to criminals. This time, writing under the name of Magret van Deventer, the crook had the familiar proposal: “The Yamaha Baby Grand Piano GC1 model used to be owned and played by my husband who passed away last year, the dimension is 151cm by 146cm.

“It was last tuned sometime last year before he passed. She’s about 3 years old and in an impeccable condition. “I’m moving my properties to another place and I don’t think my husband will be happy if I sell this piano, at the same time, I am settling for a home with less space, so I’m hoping to give it out to someone who is a passionate lover of the instrument. I wasn’t going to leave it alone in an empty house. “The piano is currently in storage with the movers I employed to move my properties from my house. The movers can deliver anywher





